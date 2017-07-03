Thomas Lemar’s father advises player against Arsenal move

Thomas Lemar’s father has reportedly told the French media that his son will stay in Ligue 1 this season, despite advances from Arsenal.

The Gunners had a £30.7million (€35m) offer rejected for the France winger on Wednesday night, with Monaco telling Arsenal the winger is not for sale.

But amid claims that the France star is also wanted by Barcelona and Manchester City, his dad Edwige has poured cold water on the suggestion that his son could leave the club this summer.

According to L’Equipe, Edwige Lemar has told his son to stay with Monaco and help the club in their quest to retain their Ligue 1 crown.

In addition, his father believes his son’s hopes of featuring in the World Cup for France next summer will be best served by staying at Monaco.

In addition, he’s told the newspaper that Arsenal would be ‘better looking elsewhere’, rather than pursuing a deal.

L’Equipe, however, believe Lemar would be keen on the opportunity to work with Arsene Wenger and could yet go against his father’s wishes.

Wenger sees the France star as his top winger target, but reports on Monday morning suggest the Gunners could instead turn his attentions to Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez.