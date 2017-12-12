Fatigued Alvaro Morata to miss Chelsea’s clash at Huddersfield

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will miss the Blues’ Premier League clash to face Huddersfield on Tuesday night through fatigue and a back issue.

Antonio Conte is poised to rotate his options with Eden Hazard likely to be given a central attacking role as the Italian seeks an immediate response to the loss at West Ham.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko could also be rested after his half-time substitution at the London Stadium, while forward Pedro, midfielder Danny Drinkwater (illness) and defender David Luiz (knee) could come into contention.

Chelsea squad: Courtois, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Zappacosta, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Clarke-Salter, Sterling, Eduardo, Ampadu.