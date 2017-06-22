FC Twente star undergoing medical ahead of £1.5m Leeds switch

New Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen is closing in on his first signing for the club amid reports Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich is undergoing a medical at the club.

The Danish coach was appointed Garry Monk’s successor last week and the new manager is ready to delve into the market to bring in the FC Twente star.

The Yorkshire Evening Post writes that Leeds have met the Dutch club’s valuation of the 10-times capped Poland international, which we understand to be £1.5million.

Klich is high on United’s list of targets and Leeds are attempting to finalise this and a number of deals before the club returns to pre-season training.

The former Wolfsburg player, 27, has two years left on three-year deal he signed at Twente last summer, but was expected to leave the Dutch side amid serious interest in him.

Klich netted eight goals and added six assists last season as the club finished seventh in the Eredivisie.