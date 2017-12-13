Fears raised over Clyne as Liverpool move for £22m Atletico man

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Atletico Madrid to check on the January availability of defender Sime Vrsaljko.

Corrierre dello Sport claims that the Merseyside giants have made contact with Atletico director of football Andrea Berta about the 25-year-old and whether Atleti would consider selling him next month.

Atletico are said to value Vrsaljko at £22million, although there is also interest from Serie A side Napoli in the player.

The Croatia international has been on the fringes of Diego Simeone’s team this season, having joined Atletico from Italian outfit Sassuolo in 2016.

Vrsaljko is most adept at playing right-back and his potential arrival would place further fears over the long-term future of Nathaniel Clyne.

The England right-back is yet to feature for the Reds this season after failing to overcome a troublesome back injury, with the Reds using a combination of Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the position this season.

It is not yet known when Clyne will return, but the links to Vrsaljko could be seen as an indication that the player is still no nearer a first-team return.

Alternatively, any deal for Vrsaljko could also free up Gomez to operate in a central defensive position, with many feeling that is the former Charlton star’s more natural position.

Vrsaljko has been capped 27 times by his country.