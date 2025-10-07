Tottenham in cuckooland if they think Real Madrid star will join in €100m deal

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, according to reports in Spain, but there is no way that the Uruguay international would swap the Santiago Bernabeu for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Valverde has been at Madrid since 2016 and has been a huge success at the Spanish and European giants. The Uruguay international midfielder has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Los Blancos, while scoring 32 goals and giving 34 assists in 332 appearances.

The 27-year-old midfielder is under contract at Real Madrid until 2029 and, to all intents and purposes, is happy at the club.

Both Valverde and Madrid manager Xabi Alonso recently put to bed the controversy that he had complained about playing at right-back, with the Santiago Bernabeu faithful also chanting his name against Villarreal in LaLiga last weekend.

There are reports, though, that Tottenham and Manchester United are interested in Valverde.

Fichajes, admittedly not one of the most reliable news outlets, have reported that Tottenham are keen on Valverde.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric website, has gone as far as to claim that Tottenham ‘would be willing’ to pay €100million (£87m, $117m) for Valverde in the summer of 2026.

While one should be wary of taking these reports as gospel truth, one must remember that Tottenham bid €70m (£61m, $82m) for Como star Nico Paz in the summer, as reported by the reliable Fabrizio Romano, suggesting that the north London club are not shying away from splashing the cash.

However, it is hard to envisage a situation where Valverde leaves a club used to winning LaLiga and the Champions League to a side that has won just one major trophy in the past 17 years.

Tottenham do not challenge for the Premier League title, with the north London club not in with a chance of winning the Champions League either.

For Valverde, leaving Madrid for Tottenham would be a step down, especially as he is 27 and is at the top of his career.

There is also the small matter of Tottenham being willing to pay Valverde’s salary, which is €320,577 per week (£278,322), according to Capology.

At the moment, Cristian Romero and Xavi Simons are Tottenham’s highest-paid players at £195,000 per week.

Furthermore, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez does not want to sell Valverde for anything less than his release clause, which is €1billion (£871.5m, $1.07bn).

Federico Valverde will NOT join Man Utd either

It is not just Tottenham that Valverde will not fancy a move to, with Manchester United also out of the picture for a player former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti described as “irreplaceable”.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has played down suggestions that, like the likes of Casemiro and Raphael Varane in recent years, Valverde will not leave Madrid for Man Utd.

Jones said: “There feels pretty much no chance United will sign Valverde – even as the noise grows that they want to.

“That’s the message I’m getting from people close to the Spanish end of this story and it’s not really surprising.

“He’s been around the club for almost 10 years now and has become a brilliant, crucial and adaptable player for them.

“There is no need for him to drop down a level to join Man United, and that’s truly what it would be.

“His profile would be great for United, but it just seems too ambitious to me.

“The clubs may be on a similar level in terms of global status, but Madrid’s current team is in a much better place than United’s and he is a key part of it.”

