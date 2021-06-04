Feelings mutual, as creative spark and Conte wish to meet at Tottenham

An attacking force from the right side wishes to test himself in England if Antonio Conte is installed as Tottenham manager.

Tottenham are nearing what could be their most pivotal managerial appointment in their Premier League history. Spurs slipped to seventh last season and are potentially facing up to the stomach churning notion of losing Harry Kane. As such, Daniel Levy is on the hunt for an elite level manager to turn their ship around.

Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte appear to be the frontrunners for the role. The former is still held in high regard in North London despite being sacked in November, 2019.

Pochettino’s spell at Tottenham ultimately ended without silverware, something the other candidate is well accustomed to lifting.

The latest report indicated a deal with Conte has been agreed. If accurate, former Juventus chief Fabio Paratici is expected to join in a Sporting Director capacity.

If Conte does arrive, he is expected to be given license to reshape the squad to suit his demanding managerial needs.

Conte often deploys a back three with wingbacks. That system led to league titles with both Chelsea and Inter Milan, but requires a specific type of player often in short supply.

One man who would fit the mould is Roma full-back, Alessandro Florenzi. The Italian veteran, 30, spent last season on loan with PSG, and per CaughtOffside (citing CalcioMercato), is available for the bargain sum of £8.6m this summer.

Florenzi can operate at right-back or on the right of midfield, but is arguably most effective at wingback.

He would reportedly like to ‘try his hand’ in the Premier League. If Conte takes charge at Tottenham, North London s where Florenzi has in mind.

The feeling is said to be mutual, with Conte described as a ‘big admirer’ of Florenzi.

Incumbent right-sided defender Serge Aurier has been linked with a return to France after a surprise statement. Matt Doherty, meanwhile, would be expected to experience a resurgence if deployed in his more usual wingback role.

Adding Florenzi to the mix would provide a healthy level of competition and boost strength in depth for one of football’s most taxing positions.

Conte tipped to bring Inter colossus to Tottenham

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte reportedly wants to take centre-back Milan Skriniar away from Inter Milan, if he becomes the new manager of Tottenham.

Conte is expected to switch to his favoured 3-5-2 system at Tottenham. To that end, Skriniar fits the bill as one of three centre-backs.

The imposing defender struggled in that formation last season but is now fully adapted to the scheme. Indeed, he played a major role as Inter swept all before them to win the Serie A title.

Having struggled to convince Skriniar to make the move to the Premier League before, the arrival of Conte boosts their chances dramatically.

