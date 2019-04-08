Fekir agent makes revealing claim over failed Liverpool move

The agent of Nabil Fekir has admitted that he hopes “the real circumstances” surrounding the collapse of his move to Liverpool are one day revealed.

Fekir seemed almost certain to quit Lyon for Anfield last summer, with the two clubs agreeing a fee of €65m before the start of the World Cup.

However, negotiations soon broke down after Liverpool requested a second medical to review a problem with the playermaker’s knee.

Jurgen Klopp has hardly commented on the situation ever since, while Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas accused the Merseyside club of “a change of heart” – using the knee injury as a smokescreen.

The fallout has since seen Fekir and agent Jean-Pierre Bernes lose contact, with their relationship only in place until April 17.

Fekir will then be free to find new representatives, with a view to leaving Lyon but Bernes is remains hopeful that the secrecy over the Liverpool move will soon end.

“It is not about staying here,” he told L’Equipe of Fekir’s future.

“And we will know maybe the real circumstances that prevented Fekir’s move to Liverpool.

“The knee was a part of it but not only that. He had passed a medical, done photos with the Reds shirt…”

Fekir has since been linked with moves to both Chelsea and Real Madrid, while there are some suggestions that Liverpool may even renew their interest in the playmaker – given that have still not replaced Philippe Coutinho’s creative role in their side.

