Fekir reveals how failed Liverpool move spurred him on

Nabil Fekir has admitted that he is unsure about his Lyon future beyond the summer, a year on from the collapse of his move to Liverpool.

The France playmaker was on the brink of joining the Reds last summer, only for Jurgen Klopp’s men to pull the plug on a deal at the last moment.

Liverpool were said to have been concerned by issues flagged during the player’s medical and felt that it was too much of a risk to spend £53million on the 25-year-old.

Fekir, however, is keen to completely move on from the failed transfer, although he has yet to verbally commit his future to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

“Liverpool? It’s part of a player’s career, but it makes you stronger and you have to move forward,” he told Telefoot.

“I really don’t know what I will do [in the summer] but as I said I feel good in Lyon, the president trusts me, that’s good. You will see [if I extend my contract].”

Fekir has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon this term and, medical exams permitting, will have no shortage of takers if he decides to move on this summer.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!