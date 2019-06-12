Fekir saga takes another twist as Liverpool linked with fresh approach

Liverpool are ready to go back in with another approach for Lyon star Nabil Fekir this summer, according to reports in France.

The France international was on the brink of joining the Reds last year, only for a deal to fall through at the last minute due to concerns over a knee injury flagged up by his medical.

Fekir stayed with Lyon, scoring 12 goals and adding nine assists in all competitions, but the club’s president Jean-Michael Aulas recently revealed that it is likely Fekir will leave the club this summer.

During the time of Liverpool’s interest, Lyon were asking for £60m for the attacker, although that price is expected to drop due to Fekir’s contract situation, and now Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with a fresh move.

According to Lyon-based paper Le Progres (via Foot01), Liverpool ‘have returned to the charge, but would not be willing to invest as much as last summer’.

They claim that €50million is deemed too high a price by the Reds, but alludes to the friendly between Lyon and Liverpool on July 31 in Geneva as a potential meeting point for negotiations.

Several outlets have stated that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to replace Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, with the Swiss international possible set to depart Anfield due to a lack of consistent game time.

Players such as Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa have been recently linked, but more updates on the Fekir situation are expected to follow, the paper claims.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!