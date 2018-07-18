Fekir talk heightens as Liverpool’s €100m approach for Juve man fails

Liverpool have been told in no uncertain terms by Juventus that they have no interest in selling €100m-rated forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian star has been linked with a move away from the Serie A champions in the wake of the Old Lady’s €103million raid on Real Madrid for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

And a move to Anfield has been cited in some outlets as Jurgen Klopp bids to sign a top-class playmaker to fill the role vacated by Philippe Coutinho in January.

Liverpool have, of course, also been strongly linked with a move for Nabil Fekir, with a move for the £53million France star breaking down just before the World Cup after a row over the fee.

And while Liverpool could yet resurrect a deal for the Lyon star, the Reds have also been linked with a swoop for Dybala, albeit as a far pricier alternative.

According to reports in the Italian media, Klopp’s side have made contact with Juventus chief Giuseppe Marotta to discuss the possibility of signing the Argentinian. However, Tuttosport claims Marotta responded by telling Liverpool that Dybala was not for sale and that they planned to partner the player with Ronaldo in attack next season.

Those claims appear to be backed up by Italian agent Pasquale Gallo, who reckons Juventus fans need not worry about the former Palermo ace jumping ship.

“Liverpool wants Dybala, but you should not care because Paulo and CR7 together have genius and power,” Gallo told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web. “I trust the ability of a company that is doing things that will remain in the history of Juventus, I cannot but be confident.”

Some observers in Italy believe big-name departures are inevitable at Juve in the wake of Ronaldo’s arrival, though the club look more likely to cash in on Mario Mandzukic, who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, and Gonzalo Higuain, whom is wanted by Chelsea and AC Milan.

And whether Liverpool’s interest in Dybala is genuine or not, it seems all roads point Klopp back in the direction of Fekir.

The player dropped a hint earlier this week that a move to Anfield will be resurrected and amid talk Lyon had set a 12-day deadline on the deal.

With a deal for Alisson their immediate priority, Liverpool look likely to switch their attentions back towards the World Cup winning Frenchman thereafter and before the July 31 deadline imposed by Lyon.

