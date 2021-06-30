Wantaway attacker’s transfer looming after West Ham split the difference

Multiple signs point towards a West Ham transfer edging ever closer after the ‘belief’ has grown a compromise can be reached, per a report.

West Ham have been linked with a series of attacking options to bolster their forward line. David Moyes guided the Hammers into the European qualification spots last season. But with Jesse Lingard back at Man Utd and Sebastien Haller’s sale in January, the club look perilously short of goals when Michail Antonio is absent.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Jarrod Bowen can deputise up front, but that would further reduce their options on the flanks.

One forgotten Hammer who could’ve been an unlikely saviour is Felipe Anderson.

The Brazilian enjoyed a superb debut season in England before struggling to follow up in 2019-20.

A loan spell to Porto last season failed to reignite the 28-year-old’s career and with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, Anderson is back at West Ham.

His return is not expected to last long, however, with recent reports linking him with a return to Lazio.

Given Anderson’s fall from grace, such a deal could condemn the Hammers a huge loss from their initial £36m outlay.

Now, Sport Witness, citing Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, reveal further details on the proposed move.

They report that Anderson is ‘waiting for Lazio’ to reach an agreement after being excluded from Moyes’ plans.

He is apparently ‘pushing’ for the move and has ‘made it clear’ he wishes to see it sanctioned. Futhermore, it is even stated he has already begun to think about shirt numbers and will request the No. 7 jersey.

West Ham are said to be holding out for €10m, though Lazio don’t wish to pay more than €5m. To make the move happen there is said to be ‘confidence’ both sides can compromise and meet in the middle at ‘€7m plus bonuses’

West Ham eyeing Genk goal machine

Meanwhile, West Ham could be set to swoop for giant Genk striker Paul Onuachu with reports that his agent is in London for talks over a possible move.

The Nigeria international notched 33 times from 38 outings to help the Blauw-Wit finish second in the table. Unsurprisingly his prowess in front of goal has alerted some top teams. And back in May it was reported that the hitman had his sights set on a move to Arsenal.

It is not known if the Gunners feel the same way but the Hammers are said to be interested. Own Goal Nigeria are reporting that both the East End outfit and Brighton are in with a shout of landing the forward.

And the website goes on to say that his representative will talk to both clubs over personal terms. It will be up to the clubs to negotiate a transfer fee for a player valued at around £22m. It is unlikely that the clubs involved will go that high but negotiations have only just begun.

