Man Utd ready to battle Liverpool for £84m-rated Bundesliga maestro

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha continues to attract interest from several Premier League sides, with Manchester United and Liverpool both considering moves for the talented midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The German international, who extended his contract until June 2030 earlier this year, remains central under head coach Niko Kovač and is seen as a key part of the club’s long-term plans, sources confirm.

Man Utd have maintained a persistent interest in Nmecha, and are understood to have made contact as they assess options ahead of the winter window.

Liverpool have also been linked, with sources confirming the midfielder has emerged as one potential alternative should their pursuit of Bournemouth’s Alex Scott prove fruitless.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been named among other admirers who have monitored his progress, while Newcastle United, Manchester City and Arsenal have taken a look over the past year.

Nmecha’s background adds to his appeal in England. Born in Hamburg, he spent more than a decade in the Manchester City academy before establishing himself in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and then Dortmund.

His performances for club and country have strengthened his reputation as a versatile, energetic central midfielder capable of contributing in both boxes.

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Borussia Dortmund take firm Felix Nmecha stance

Dortmund’s position on Nmecha remains firm. There is no active release clause that can be triggered in January; sources indicate an €80million (£67.4m / $87.9m) clause is set to become available only from the summer of 2027.

In the meantime, the club’s valuation is understood to sit significantly higher, with figures in the region of €90-100million (up to £84.2m / $112.1m) frequently mentioned.

Dortmund’s sporting director, Ole Book, has previously played down the prospect of a departure, describing a sale as highly unlikely.

With a long-term contract in place and Nmecha established as a regular starter, Dortmund are under no pressure to entertain a sale mid season.

While clubs will continue to watch his form closely, any realistic move is more likely to materialise in at the end of the season not in the coming weeks.

For now, the 26-year-old is expected to remain at Signal Iduna Park as he looks to help Dortmund challenge on multiple fronts.

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