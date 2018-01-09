Fellaini explains to Jose Mourinho why he wants out at Man Utd

Marouane Fellaini has reportedly explained to Jose Mourinho why he wants to quit Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Belgian midfielder has returned to prominence this season and was a mainstay in Mourinho’s first-team squad until a knee injury recently saw him sidelined for 11 games.

Although the player made his return to injury as a late substitute in Friday’s 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Derby, Fellaini has now informed Mourinho he intends to leave on a free at the end of the season.

According to widespread reports, Fellaini is looking for a new challenge, rather than a new contract at Old Trafford. Furthermore, it’s suggested the former Everton man, who has been linked with Besiktas, Arsenal and PSG, claims he feels undervalued by United and within the English game.

Fellaini – who was a £27.5million signing by David Moyes back in the summer of 2013 – is now free to negotiate terms with overseas clubs and could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club of his choice.

However, according to The Sun, Mourinho is refusing to give up on Fellaini and is hoping to use the club’s warm-weather trip to Dubai this week to try to convince the player that he is still very much needed at Old Trafford.

The club offered him a new two-year deal back in September and while the offer still stands, Mourinho knows he has his work cut out to convince Fellaini to stay. It’s believed the club have offered the Belgian the same £120,000 a week terms he was previously on, but have tried to make that more heavily incentified in a bid to convince him to stay

However, it appears it is more than just money Fellaini is after and at 30 years of age, the player knows he’ll probably only be at the peak of his powers for another couple of seasons.

