Fellaini set for new United deal after ‘change in relationship’

Marouane Fellaini is reportedly poised to sign a two-year extension with Man United after forcing his way back into the starting eleven.

The Belgian has started in both Premier League games under Jose Mourinho, despite being tipped by many media outlets to be moved on as part of Old Trafford exodus. However, Mourinho is delighted with his efforts and believes a phone call is all it took to see an improvement from him.

“Fellaini is playing well,” Mourinho told reporters after the 2-0 win over Southampton.

“It’s a complete change in the relationship and I am happy with the result. Maybe a simple phone call can make a difference to a player who was feeling he was not loved, to a player who when the [transfer] market opened everyone was saying he was leaving. Everyone was saying he wasn’t for me.

“Maybe a simple phone call then, after my presentation as Manchester United manager, changed a lot. I said to him, ‘Forget everything you read. With me you don’t leave, for sure’,” he continued.

“Maybe that confidence in him was unexpected. The more organised the team is, the easier it is for players to feel confident. He has played will with Michael Carrick, he has played well with Ander Herrera, he has played well with Paul [Pogba].”

A United source added: “Jose is on record that Marouane has to win over the fans with his performances.

“He likes him a lot, and thinks that he is a very good player and useful to the team and the squad.”