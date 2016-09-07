Fellaini, Shaw & Mkhitaryan provide Man Utd fitness updates

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini will be fit to face Manchester City on Saturday after proving his fitness with Belgium on Tuesday night.

The midfielder – who has played every minute in the Premier League for United this season – was ruled out for “a while” by Jose Mourinho after the 1-0 win over Hull.

But Fellaini played 84 minutes in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Cyprus on Tuesday night so looks likely to continue in the first Manchester derby of the season.

There is still a fitness doubts over Luke Shaw, who withdrew from Sam Allardyce’s England squad with a muscle problem, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has a thigh injury.

He said: “Not sure yet if I’ll bit fit for the derby but I’m motivated as ever to put all energy to be in great shape asap.

"Hard work and professionalism have always been at the heart of what I love most – football! Thanks for sending me your love and support."