Fellaini ‘spotted in Italy’ ahead of potential United exit

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been spotted in Italy ahead of a possible Old Trafford exit.

The Belgian was snapped in Milan amid rumours that he may make a move to Serie A in January, with AC Milan and Inter Milan possible destinations.

According to the Daily Mail, Fellaini has accepted he has “no future” at Manchester United, and has discussed a possible move to Italy with teammates.

The Red Devils are not expected to offer the 29-year-old a new deal, with his current contract expiring in 18 months time, and he is expected to demand £120,000-a-week to sign in Italy.

Fellaini is divisive character amongst United supporters, and he was booed by some fans at Old Trafford when he warmed up on the touchline against Tottenham.

Mourinho was forced to thank the fans for not booing Fellaini again in United’s 2-0 win at West Brom.

“The fans are fantastic,” he told MUTV.

“They had just an impulsive reaction because of Marouane’s naive reaction against Everton, but they know that Marouane is a guy that gives absolutely everything. Inside the dressing room people love the guy and it’s important for him to get that good feeling of knowing the fans are behind him.”

His departure could be part of a mini overhaul of the United squad, with Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay possibly moving to Everton, and defender Victor Lindelof apparently arriving from Benfica.