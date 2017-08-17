‘Fellaini will stay at Man Utd – but he makes for a very odd Plan C’

Liverpool readers urge the club’s owners to fight for Philippe Coutinho, Chelsea supporters fear the worst and Man Utd are planning for no more sale this summer. All this and more on our forums.

So Wenger now changes tack completely. After saying ‘the club’ had agreed that Sanchez WILL DEFINITELY STAY we now get well if City make a bid he could go.

Why not hang a sign around his neck saying AVAILABLE FOR THE RIGHT PRICE. Its obvious Sanchez has point blank refused to sign a new contract so Wenger is having to backtrack, but why announce it to the press.

Why oh why did they give this fool another contract.

The Oracle

Would you rather sell Sanchez or keep him? because you seem to have critised Wenger both ways. When it looks like he’s staying you claim it will be a bad thing and Wengers wasting money.

And now? Honestly anything Wenger does you’ll critise, you are obsessed.

fatmop

I would sell him. I love him to bits, and if I could get him to sign a new contract, sweet. but if he doesn’t want to play for us, let him go and get the money. If he goes for free, that’s just stupidity.

I would then take the cash straight round to Southampton and get Van Dijk. I would add a sweetener of Chambers.

They are p***** with Liverpool, so go be the good guy. Carpe diem.

The defense needs sorting. We leak too many goals. I remember, “boring, boring Arsenal”. Let’s start here and get that right. Has cost us time and time again.

GFL.

Gooner 54

As usual fat mop your Wengie rose coloured glasses betray you. What Im complaining about is Wenger’s stupidity in telling the press that if we receive an offer he could be sold. What do you think Man City will do now? Take your time.

Gooner54, so would I and we all know the defence and the centre of midfield is weak but it doesn’t matter how much money we have, Wenger don’t rectify the glaring problems. As Ive said so many times. The longer he stays the worse it will get.

The Oracle

Chelseaman

Who and where is it saying Chelsea were/are finished.

All is being reported on and commented on is what is currently a mess, from our transfers, pre season, loss of our first game at home to a team who never recorded one away win last season.

Our mananager is defo peed off, now whether that is if his own making, we don’t really know.

I see no mention of us competing in the CL, Conte will be under massive pressure to do well this season, hence why he wanted new players in, good enough to compete, one thing we know for sure, he wants to win, yes, with what we have when at full strength we are no doubt able to compete in the PL, but not in the CL, hence why a lot of players were let go.

I see nothing but losing another game at Wembley with things as they currently are, but eh, if we do win, then feel free to come back me on Monday and I will acknowledge being wrong, which I hope I end up doing??

bluepylon

If you beleive everything you read in the press then it would appear that clubs who have players that we are linked with are slamming the door in our face. The only exception I see is Drinkwater and Leicester seem unwilling to budge past 40m..?

Now I read all these stories about Conte on his way – it just becomes more depressing…(but should I be surprised and maybe this still has something to do with his family as I have never seen a confirmation that they actually moved to London?)

I think a decent result this weekend would lift the gloom but if we did get turned over then knives will be out, more stories will be written and Conte will be the bookies favourite to be the first EPL manager sacked…!!

Getting concerned…KTBFFH

CFC1905

Cant see us getting anything against spurs. I dont know how some people can look at the teM/squad and think we can compete. This team without hazard is feeble. It has nothing special.

Who would get in the spurs team? Kante. Thats litrally it! Lets be fair. The whole back 5 are average players. Azpi and luiz are decent.

This club is a mess and i’ll go as far as saying this is the worst chelsea team/squad since roman took over

phwepsi

If Southampton can say no to all suiters of VVD then I hope FSG have the balls to do the same to Barca, if not it will encourage them to upset and lowball future transfers.

You best stand your ground FSG, if not I think it will signal the ultimate demise of the LFC brand.

Moonster

Who can answer me, every year it seems LFC buying young players and built for the future and

we’ve been doing that all these years. Every year we’re building, so when is the full stop and said “YES” we’ve build a squad that can challenge the league. I see no sign of LFC will improved especially COUTINHO is leaving. You can see top 6 club they bought what they need rather than us, STILL BUILDING for the future?!?!?!

Kickass23

I agree with Mr Mak if he wants go, let him, don’t want a player who doesn’t want to play for us.

I think 90% of players don’t care about the club they are in, we fans like to think they do with all this kissing of the badge, it is just a job to them, a fantastic well overpaid one to boot.

liverlad

Wouldn’t take more exits now unless we get replacements for them; last year we saw a lot of players being forced to play because we didn’t have the squad depth to take on all the matches.

Having too many players isn’t a major issue so long as we can afford to keep them on the books and as long as the manager is stern enough to not play them if they’re not good enough (ala Rooney last season).

Sympathy for the Devils

Young will be useful for his usual three weeks stint in March/April when he’s finally fit and able to cover right back, left back and left wing if we have an injury crisis. Which we will.

He’ll never be a first team player at Old Trafford again but if the club are prepared to pay his wages and he’s happy with five games a season he’s not somebody who bothers me either way whether he stays or goes. Besides, there’s no way he could pass a fitness test at this current time.

Smalling has been reprieved…if Lindelof had hit the ground running and was happyhurling from the off then Smalling would be gone. The Swede is a long way short at the moment. Mourinho loves Fellaini, he does what he’s told tactically and is a very odd and awkward plan C that not many top clubs would countenance but he’s going nowhere.

Wonderfuel Gas