Fellow Egyptian backs Salah to be huge hit for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah’s style suits Liverpool and the player will thrive under the management of Jurgen Klopp, according to fellow Egyptian Mido.

The Reds have resumed talks with Roma over a deal for highly-rated winger, and while the player is believed to have agreed personal terms, the player’s transfer fee remains a bit of a sticking point.

The Serie A side are looking to comply with Fifa’s Financial Fair Play regulations and are reportedly set to sell Salah for £35million to the Reds in order to balance the books.

The report in Corriere dello Sport continues by claiming that the Italians already have a suitable replacement lined up in the form of Teddy Bergqvist from Malmo.

Mido, who currently manages Egyptian side Wadi Degla, thinks Salah will “definitely” return to the Premier League with the Reds despite Roma understood to be holding out for £40million.

“Salah will definitely move to Liverpool,” Mido told Kingfut. “It’s just a matter of time.

“Liverpool’s style of play suits Salah perfectly and Klopp’s style suits him.

“I’m not concerned about the competition Salah will face in Liverpool, but I do fear slightly he might not be able to cope with the higher tempo of playing in the Premier League.”

Dusan Tadic is another player that has been linked with a move to Anfield from Southampton, while Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on adding RB Leipzig duo Naby Keita and Timo Werner to his squad.