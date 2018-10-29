Graeme Souness left his fellow Sky Sports pundits in shock after praising Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Sunday.

The France midfielder has had a mixed start to the new season, but had one of his better games as United beat Everton 2-1 in the Premier League – scoring from a rebound after his penalty had been saved by Jordan Pickford.

Souness credited Pogba for his first-half display against the Toffees, although Jamie Redknapp thought Anthony Martial, who scored what turned out to be the winner for Jose Mourinho’s men, was the best player.

“He’s been the best player on the pitch, Martial. Brilliant,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“Carried on from where he was last week.”

But Souness responded in disagreement, he said: “I’d say Pogba’s been really good.”

“What? What? Are you sure?,” Redknapp replied.

Redknapp wasn’t alone in his surprised reaction, with Sky Sports presenter David Jones and fellow pundit Alex Scott clearly shocked by the Scot’s comments.

Souness praised Pogba for his all-round performance during the half-time interval but was not a fan of the Frenchman’s long, stuttering run up to his missed penalty.

“Apart from this,” Souness added. “I don’t like to see this.

“I personally think this is ‘look at me, look at me, I want to be in the spotlight’. I just don’t get this penalty.

“But I think he’s moved the ball quickly today, he’s been uncomplicated, like the pass for Martial to get the penalty. I think he’s been really good today.

“If he could do that week in week out, you’d be talking about him as a proper player.”

And Scott could not hide her shock as she continued her half-time analysis.

“Why are you chuckling?” Souness asked.

Scott replied: “Because of you complimenting Pogba there.”

And Jones rounded it off by saying: “I never thought I’d hear the day, Graeme Souness praising Paul Pogba.”

