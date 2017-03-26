Fenerbahce defender flattens Chelsea, Man Utd transfer links

The Danish international has been linked with a move to the Blues and the Red Devils in recent weeks.

Kjaer has experience across Europe, haivng played in France, Italy and Germany, but the 28-year-old claims he is not interest in leaving Turkey any time soon.”I have no intention of leaving Turkey, Turkish football has taught me a lot,” he told Turkish outlet Fotospor.”I have improved to have more responsibility, some of the matches I have played are like something I haven’t experienced anywhere in the world.”

The FC Midtjylland academy product admitted that Derby matches are a huge part of why Turkish football is so attractive.

“Derbies are crazy matches. I am always happy to play in these games. I can’t think of losing derbies anymore.

“We do not have Turkish coaches. Everything is English, so I never needed to learn Turkish.”

