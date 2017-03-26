Fenerbahce defender flattens Chelsea, Man Utd transfer links
Simon Kjaer claims he is not interested in leaving Turkish giants Fenerbahce to move to Chelsea or Manchester United.
The Danish international has been linked with a move to the Blues and the Red Devils in recent weeks.
The FC Midtjylland academy product admitted that Derby matches are a huge part of why Turkish football is so attractive.
“Derbies are crazy matches. I am always happy to play in these games. I can’t think of losing derbies anymore.
“We do not have Turkish coaches. Everything is English, so I never needed to learn Turkish.”
