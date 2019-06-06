Fenerbahce are looking to sign West Brom attacker Salomon Rondon despite reports rumours linking him with Newcastle and Wolves.

According to a report by Takvim, the Turkish side’s sporting director Damien Comolli, formerly of Liverpool and Tottenham, has scheduled talks with the player’s agent.

West Brom failed to gain promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking and will therefore look to offload the forward due to his high wages.

Rondon spent the season on loan at Newcastle last season, notching an impressive 12 goals across the campaign for Rafa Benitez’ side. The Magpies are thought to want to bring Venezuelan international back to St James’ Park permanently.

However, due to the ongoing takeover saga on Tyneside, transfers may be hard to arrange especially as Benitez’ future is also yet to be confirmed.

Wolves are the other Premier League side thought to be interested in Rondon as they look to improve on their seventh-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League.

The former Malaga and Zenit St Petersburg man has 149 career goals in 441 appearances in addition to 22 goals in 71 appearances for his country.

Fenerbahce suffered a disappointing season in the Super Lig, finishing 6th, one point off Europa League qualification.

They also failed in the Champions League qualification rounds before losing to one of Rondon’s former sides, Zenit, in the Europa League round of 32.

Fernbahce currently have a couple of former Premier League forwards in their ranks in Roberto Soldado and Islam Slimani and with only 6 goals between them in the League, Rondon could be the man to sort the clubs goal scoring issues out.

Get the latest personalised Magpies products on our new TEAMtalk Newcastle shop!