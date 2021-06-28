Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could be forced to make a difficult decision over the current favourite for the managerial position amid new interest from abroad.

Spurs remain without a permanent manager at the helm despite relieving Jose Mourinho of his duties over two months ago. Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason took temporary charge. But a more seasoned campaigner was always expected to be drafted in once the season concluded.

The club have been linked with a plethora of candidates, none of which have thus far panned out.

Mauricio Pochettino, Paolo Fonseca, Antonio Conte, Erik Ten Hag and Gennaro Gattuso are just five names who have been noted by the media to have once been in the frame.

All have fallen by the wayside, leaving former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as the current bookies’ favourite.

Indeed, a report at the weekend revealed which Wolves player could become his first signing after new technical director Fabio Paratici was apparently tasked with getting a Nuno deal across the line.

The Portuguese was revered at Molineux for the work he did in establishing Wolves as a solid Premier League outfit.

Nevertheless, some sections of the Tottenham fanbase have reacted negatively to his potential appointment. When rumours of Nuno being in the mix circulated on Twitter last week, the ‘#NoToNuno’ hashtag began to trend.

Nuno may not be everyone’s preferred choice, but per the Sun, Levy may soon have to decide whether to pull the trigger on his appointment or not.

That’s because the newspaper report that he is ‘wanted’ by Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Citing Turkish radio station Radyo Gol, the Sun declare he is being ‘chased by Fenerbahce for their vacant position’.

Should Tottenham wish to appoint Nuno, they may have to act fast to prevent missing out on another name.

Villas-Boas reveals spanner he threw in Tottenham works

Meanwhile, former Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas has revealed that he rejected chairman Daniel Levy’s plan to make him leave after one season in charge.

The 43-year-old, who is currently out of work after leaving Marseille in February, told The Athletic: “In the year when I reached an agreement to leave Tottenham, we started with a disagreement.

“I understood Tottenham wanted me to go to Paris. I had an offer from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the [2012-13] season.

“But I said, ‘No’. My clause for leaving Tottenham, which Levy was negotiating with Paris, was £15 million. Chelsea had paid €15 million for me and in Tottenham it was £15 million. And Levy was of course negotiating this.”

However, Villas-Boas stayed put and led Spurs into the 2013/14 campaign. He then went on to detail his regret over the breakdown of his relationship with Levy.

