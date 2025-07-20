Fenerbahce have exploded into the race to sign Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu, TEAMtalk understands, amid interest from bitter rivals Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old midfielder’s future with the Nerazzurri is in doubt following a bust-up with club captain Lautaro Martinez, and he’s considering his options.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 16 that Calhanoglu is open to returning to his home country, Turkey, and that prompted interest from Galatasaray initially.

And in an update on July 7, TEAMtalk reported that Calhanoglu had given the green light to a three-year contract with Galatasaray, and was hopeful that the Turkish club and Inter could agree on a fee.

But in a dramatic twist, we can reveal that Fenerbahce recently held talks with Calhanoglu, as they look to hijack their rivals’ pursuit of the centre-mid.

We understand that Fenerbahce have informed Inter that they are willing to pay €20million (£17m / $23m) for Calhanoglu.

However, Inter responded by reaffirming their €30million (£26m / $35m) valuation, so there is still some negotiating to be done between the clubs if formal steps are taken.

Fenerbahce considering move for Calhanoglu

Fenerbahce’s conversations with Calhanoglu and Inter have been encouraging so far, but the Turkish side are not planning to make an official offer for now.

Jose Mourinho’s side have decided to take more time before deciding their next move, carefully evaluating before advancing.

So far, Fenerbahce have only explored the conditions of a potential deal – both with the player and Inter – without committing to any formal bid.

As things stand, unless something changes dramatically, Calhanoglu is expected to join Inter’s preseason training camp on July 26, as scheduled.

While the door remains open, the negotiations are currently going at a slow pace, though Calhanoglu remains a player to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks.

The midfielder joined Inter in 2021, and he has made 182 appearances for the Nerazzurri to date, notching 38 goals and 32 assists in the process.

Calhanoglu is contracted until 2027, but his situation is open, with Inter willing to sell for the right price.

