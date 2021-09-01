Rio Ferdinand has apologised to Phil Jones and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his comments about the defender’s career at Old Trafford.

The ex-United centre-back became embroiled in a war of words with Solskjaer over the defender last week. Jones has not played in the Red Devils’ first team since January 2020, owing to injury. As such, Ferdinand said that he felt puzzled as to how the club had not moved him on yet.

He also said he felt “baffled” as to how the Englishman recently earned a new deal.

But in last Friday’s press conference, Solskjaer slammed Ferdinand, calling the pundit “out of order”.

He added that Jones has suffered a “horrible 18-19 months and probably a year before that as well with injuries”.

In the latest video on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand made sure to apologise to his fellow former United star. However, he added fresh insight into Jones’ injury hell following talks with club insiders.

“The one area where I would apologise to Phil Jones and anyone at Manchester United who has been a part of his journey,” Ferdinand said.

“From speaking to people behind the scenes last week, he’s had real issues with injuries.

“To the extent that Bruno Fernandes only trained with him for the first time last week – so that tells you how long he’s been injured.

“So I didn’t know that, that’s not been communicated to the public. So from that stand point, for someone who’s been injured, knowing what that does to you from a mental point of view, I hold my hands up and I apologise.”

Jones moved to United from Blackburn in 2011 and played his part in the team which won the club’s last Premier League title in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Varane assesses Man Utd debut

However, he has since fallen down the pecking order. Indeed, 2019 arrival Harry Maguire and new signing Raphael Varane are United’s new partnership at the back.

Asked about his Premier League debut against Wolves on Sunday, Frenchman Varane said: “I was very, very happy to be here and to help the team get this victory. The feeling is absolutely amazing.

“The Premier League is very intense. The game is very fast and you know when you play this game, you are very concentrated and it’s very intense. I came here for that feeling.

“The atmosphere is fantastic and the game is very fast. You have a lot of action during the game. You have to be focused because it never stops. It’s attack, attack, counter-attack and it’s very fast.”

United return to action after the international break with a clash against Newcastle at Old Trafford.