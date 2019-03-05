Ferdinand asked whether Man Utd should sign Bale or Sancho

Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United should not choose between Jadon Sancho and Gareth Bale in the summer because they “can afford both”.

Former Man City starlet Sancho, 18, has hit the big time this season with Borussia Dortmund, scoring nine goals and grabbing 14 assists and he has been capped by England boss Gareth Southgate.

Sancho is rated in the £100million bracket and he will likely become the first English player to hit that price if he moves on this summer with the Daily Telegraph today claiming he is United’s no.1 summer target.

Bale, 29, on the other hand is at the opposite end of his career, but he too has been linked with a return to England with United heavily linked with a move for the Real Madrid man.

Bale has been under-fire in Madrid and his agent has claimed Real Madrid supporters should be “ashamed of themselves” for jeering the Wales forward in Saturday’s El Clasico loss to Barcelona.

Asked who United should go for this summer, Ferdinand told talkSPORT: “Sancho or Bale? I’d take both! Manchester United can afford both.

“They’re different players, you can’t compare them. One is at the beginning of his career and one is at the other end of his career.

“Sancho has huge potential, he can be anything he wants to be.

“And Gareth Bale, if you’re talking about having great moments in current football, big goals on big occasions, he’s up there in that sense.

“If I was someone at Real Madrid I’d think about the trophies we’ve won while he’s been there and I’d be delighted.

“If I was someone looking for a player right now and he’s available, I’d take Gareth Bale if the price is right. But it’s down to Gareth isn’t it.

“If he’s got a desire to leave now, he’s a bit disgruntled, the fans aren’t having him as much as he thought and he wants to get out of there, a deal can be made somewhere else, I’m sure.”