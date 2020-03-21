Ferdinand explains whether Man Utd should target Maddison or Grealish

Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he would rather Manchester United sign between James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

The English duo continue to be linked to Ferdinand’s old club as United continue their policy of targeting the most promising homegrown players, with Maddison starring for Leicester this season and Grealish being a bright spark for Aston Villa.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has issued a hands off warning to United over Maddison, whom the club are trying to tie down to a new contract, while Grealish is already reportedly in talks with the Red Devils – even if Liverpool could pose a threat to their bid.

With both players being employed in a similar position, it’s likely to be a case of one or the other for United, and Ferdinand was asked in an Instagram Q&A who his preference would be.

As quoted by the Metro, he responded: “Grealish or Maddison? That’s a good question. They’re both flying, both done unbelievably well over the last year.

“Maddison is someone who can get the ball, he can pop it about.

“He gets goals, gets assists, sets up chances, he’s sharp, he gets in good positions to create things. Very good footballer. I like him.

“Grealish does all of that but he has one thing over all these players we talk about in this position for England like Dele Alli, Maddison, Mason Mount in that position, that attacking… that can play off the striker, that can play as an attacking midfielder.

“Grealish can take people on. Grealish gets the ball, he can manipulate the ball, draw players to him… draw one/two players to him leaving space for someone else.

“That’s what I like about Grealish. He’s got that bit of arrogance as well. Knows he’s a good player that’s producing.

“He just edges it for me.”

Ferdinand is not the only pundit to favour a move for Grealish, with transfer expert Gabriele Marcotti backing his bigger personality to seal the move.

“I’d go for Grealish [over Maddison],” said.

“I think Maddison’s a remarkable player as well but I also think Grealish has tremendous personality and the indication I’ve gotten from people is that he is not a big head.

“He looks like he is, he looks like a ‘me, me, me’ guy if you just look at him but if you watch him play, look at his contribution, the way he is in the dressing room, he is a genuine leader.

“Maddison may get to that stage but I don’t think he’s quite there yet.”

Read his full comments here.