Ferdinand impressed by early season form of Man Utd star

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United’s rivals that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is hitting peak form early on in the season.

The Armenia international is entering his second season at Old Trafford following his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Mkhitaryan scored in the Europa League final against Ajax in May to help the Red Devils secure Champions League qualification.

The 28-year-old has started all four of United’s Premier League games to start the 2016/17 season, amassing a league-high five assists as Jose Mourinho’s men sit top of the table.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand claims that Mkhitaryan’s early-season form has helped those around him.

Speaking on BT Sport on Tuesday night, Ferdinand said: “Mkhitaryan is the top assister in the Premier League this year.

“I’ve watched him a couple of times and when Mkhitaryan gets on the ball, the Rashfords and Martials get on their bikes because they know they’ve got someone with quality who can produce that final pass.”