Ferdinand: Klopp can’t protect Karius after Spartak goal

Rio Ferdinand doesn’t think Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can “protect” goalkeeper Loris Karius after he failed to save Spartak Moscow’s goal on Tuesday.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League against their Russian opponents despite dominating for much of the match.

Karius conceded Fernando’s curling free-kick as Spartak went into an early lead and replays showed that the German keeper may have been at fault for the goal.

And Ferdinand reckons there are no excuses for Karius not making the save as it was in the “middle of the goal”.

“Klopp is trying to protect him but he can’t in this instance,” he said on BT Sport.

“If I am in that team, I am turning round and I am fuming, asking ‘what’s going on?’

“You expect your goalkeeper to save that. It’s not in the corner, it’s almost middle of the goal. That is where the frustration will lie.”

On the game itself, Ferdinand thought Liverpool were always a threat going forward but insists they need to start converting chances into goals.

“There is one pleasing point to come out of this game – they are creating chances, suffocating opponents in regaining possession and putting them under pressure,” Ferdinand added.

“But you have got to finish teams off at this level. If you don’t, the opposition get a chance and punish you, especially when your goalkeeper isn’t performing.”