Ferdinand: Pogba proved why Man Utd paid £89m for him
Former England defender Rio Ferdinand thinks Paul Pogba demonstrated the kind of form for France that persuaded Manchester United part with £89million for him.
Pogba was one of France’s best players as they beat Belgium 1-0 to book a place in the FIFA World Cup final with Samuel Umtiti scoring the winning goal.
And Ferdinand has hailed Pogba’s performances at the World Cup, while he also had praise for Kylian Mbappe.
“Yes, I think (Kylian) Mbappe was great,” Ferdinand said.
“But also, Paul Pogba today showed why he went for so much money.
“His discipline, which he’s been called out for beforehand, seemed to come into play.
“There’s an understanding about his game, a maturity today in this game.
“Not just today, but in this tournament he’s grown and grown and grown.
“He emerged out of this game as the midfielder on the pitch.”