Ferdinand: Pogba proved why Man Utd paid £89m for him

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand thinks Paul Pogba demonstrated the kind of form for France that persuaded Manchester United part with £89million for him.

Pogba was one of France’s best players as they beat Belgium 1-0 to book a place in the FIFA World Cup final with Samuel Umtiti scoring the winning goal.

And Ferdinand has hailed Pogba’s performances at the World Cup, while he also had praise for Kylian Mbappe.

“Yes, I think (Kylian) Mbappe was great,” Ferdinand said.