Ferdinand purrs over Liverpool miracle and star Coutinho

Liverpool are “blessed” to have Philippe Coutinho and keeping him from Barcelona’s clutches this summer is like a miracle, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The former Manchester United defender was in no doubt Liverpool have pulled off a major coup in keeping the Brazilian at the club, after they knocked back three summer offers from Barca.

Immediately after the full time whistle of Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Leicester, Ferdinand, speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, said: “Coutinho has the X Factor. You saw moments in that game of pure brilliance, and he is a player Liverpool should feel blessed to have on their team.”

Later, Ferdinand reasserted his position, saying manager Jurgen Klopp had pulled off a major coup by persuading Coutinho to say

He said: “Liverpool have produced a miracle in keeping him, considering what was on offer in terms of his fee, and the personal terms we see in the media.

“He could have gone to a club to play alongside [Lionel] Messi and [Luis] Suarez, and Liverpool have pulled off nothing short of a miracle.

“He creates moments that inspire not a team, but whole stadiums, and he does things which take your breath away.”