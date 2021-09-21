Ferdinand tips Liverpool for perfect Man City raid due to ‘baffling’ Guardiola

Liverpool or Manchester United should jump at the chance to sign Raheem Sterling amid his uncertainty at Manchester City, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The 26-year-old left Anfield in 2015 following an incredible rise with the Reds under Brendan Rodgers. He arrived in Manchester still as the raw talent Liverpool had, but Pep Guardiola made him a better player.

As such, Sterling has netted 115 goals in 298 games for the Citizens. He has also played a key part in three Premier League title wins.

However, his form dropped off towards the end of last season. Furthermore, he has made more substitute appearances than starts in the top flight this season.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand insisted that Liverpool or United should sign the England international.

“If I’m Liverpool, I’d buy Sterling tomorrow,” the pundit said.

“If I’m him, I wouldn’t go to Barcelona or Real Madrid right now, that’s why I said Liverpool … Man Utd will take him!”

Ferdinand went on to question Guardiola’s treatment of Sterling.

While his minutes for City have dropped off, he was arguably England’s best player at Euro 2020.

He scored crucial goals on their way to the final and has netted 18 times in 70 caps.

Ferdinand questions Sterling treatment

“Where is Raheem Sterling? He’s lost confidence because he’s been taken out of the team,” Ferdinand said.

“He was the go-to guy when they needed a goal, for so many years, and now all of a sudden he’s in the wilderness.

“I’m baffled by it, I just don’t understand. With Pep, he gets things right more often than not, but with this one there must be clubs sitting there going ‘let’s see how this pans out because I would take Sterling all day!”

Sterling has scored one Premier League goal in his five appearances this season.

