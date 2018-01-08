Ferdinand trolls Gerrard as Liverpool legend backs Coutinho sale

Rio Ferdinand was quick to rub Steven Gerrard’s nose in it after the Liverpool legend was questioned about Philippe Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona.

The long-running saga was finally brought to a close on Monday lunchtime when the Brazilian superstar completed a £142million move to the Nou Camp.

Although Gerrard predicted back in 2015 that Coutinho would eventually end up at Barcelona, the former Reds skipper admits he is struggling to come to terms with the sale of the club’s talisman.

Speaking on BT Sports, Gerrard said: “I’m still digesting it as a Liverpool fan.”

Ferdinand, so often Gerrard’s opponent on the field, was quick to troll the Anfield legend by asking him: “You feel sick?”

Steven Gerrard discusses Philippe Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona on BT Sport

Gerrard continued: “I’m not surprised it’s happened – Liverpool fought very hard to keep him and fought hard to keep him until the summer.

“But when a kid has a dream – and Philippe was desperate to join Barcelona – it’s very difficult to stop him.

“But there’s no doubt about it – Liverpool will miss him. He’s a wonderful player, a wonderful person, and truth be told, he hasn’t down-tools, so I respect his decision.

“But Liverpool will go on, they’ve got big money for him and I’m sure they’ll replace him with the right people.”