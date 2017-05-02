‘Timid centre midfield is why Arsenal have struggled this season’

Our readers question the logic of Jose Mourinho’s Man Utd moans, why Arsenal have fallen so far behind their rivals, and who would Premier League gold for diving.

Fergie was to an extent the Master of the Moan. I remember Sir blaming a defeat to Southampton on the colour of the shirts we wore. But for some reason, Mourinho’s moans seem much much different.

In fairness to modern managers, with clubs (and some fans) so eager to fire managers if results don’t go our way, managers feel they have to come up with schoolboy excuses. LvG was the maestro, he’d start laying the foundation for future excuses before the ink was dry on his contract.

As for 7 games in 20 days, yes it’s a real spanner in the works, just like a hairpin bend for a F1 driver or sandtrap for a golfer. Its means winning the PL is not just about what the players do on the pitch, its also about how the manager uses his squad. And like Xmas, its a time for surprise results and change in league positions.

Clubs in European competitions are adversely affected but that goes some way to balancing out the advantage they get from having more match revenue and money to spend on players.

MacGuffin

Aaron Ramsey: Opted for Arsenal over Man Utd

One of the reasons I think Arsenal need two new combative midfield players is what happened on Sunday way

through that first half I noticed both Jamie Redknapp and Alan Smith compliment rambo’s energy and workrate.

In the second half it was so noticeable that rambo nor xhaka could match the physical strength and presence of Wanyama & Di were way too powerful for our

i hear some fans say we miss santi? We have but we CANNOT have santi in our midfield next season.

Chelski,spuds,pool etc have shown the strong, powerful midfield players who can do the first and most important thing thats required in this prem lge, to win the battle in midfield first.

I’m not going to hammer xhaka because i think every player deserves two seasons before being properly judged.

But either rambo or xhaka could work if you had a combative midfield player who can do the dirty work.

Players feed off each other,and the biggest disappointment for me this season is partnerships not forming and



i think a top class striker is our main priority this summer,but we must go back to old school and look for those combative midfield players that give your more technical players a chance to express themselves

in more forward areas,fully knowing that they have that

insurance behind

look scared, timid, passive.

Couldn’t fault rambo for desire and attitute but the truth is wanyama had him in his pocket given his size and presence.

We need to get back to that.

Steve68

That’s 3 away wins in a row now for Liverpool with only 1 goal conceded.

Now for Southampton at Anfield. They’ll sit deep and try to counter attack I’d imagine.

Once again we’ll have to be patient and pick them apart.

Coutinho will hopefully have shaken off his dead leg and Lallana fully fit to start after 70mins last night and another full weeks training.

gingerLFC

Southampton were excellent against Chelsea last week and at 1-1 had plenty of the ball. Its a very tough game. 4 points from West Ham and Southampton though would be massive for us.

We are lacking the firepower to really kill teams off with mane missing but its great that we have now won two games away in a row now.

huge win last night. Can has stepped up big time in recent weeks. Mignolet looking much more assured. Clyne gets into so many good positions when going forward but his final ball is poor. Sgill, his 1st job is to defend and he does it well. Great win

I’m also happy with two 1-0 away wins. Couthino should be back. Lucas did well but Saints have bundles of energy in midfield so lalanna should come back in with Can sitting.

the real issue is firminio and origi. Origi isnt much of a threat through the middle. Hes a decent player but he needs to toughen up. Last night in the 1st half the ball was bouncing off him. He got better 2nd half but we need more. Firminio is just to isolated outside left.

Sean the sailor

Marcus Rashford: Takes a tumble against Swansea

Thought I would give the weekend’s football a miss and watch the latest diving competition instead.

Gold, Rashford

Silver, Sane

Bronze, Kane

Devon Hammer

I’d throw Lucas (Liverpool v Watford) into the mix. Embarrassing.

RS7

Arsenal: Fans unhappy

Sooner Pip, I know I’m speaking to the converted but I did warn everyone what was going to happen unless people woke up to this fraud.

Most of the AKB’s have left this board now but I often suffered abuse when I first made my stand against Clouseau years back, not that it bothered me as I knew I was right and that this day of reckoning would come.

It’s the apathetic fans and the dolls who still blindly believe in this inept fool that have kept him in his job. As I have pointed out many times only the fans, the real fans can get him out, it would have been done years ago but since the move to The Emirates Theatre ‘and our new so called fans’ apathy rules.

The BofD made the mistake of giving him the club, the fans need to take it back because if they don’t we will be on a par with West Ham before long, another London joke club.

The Oracle

Harry Kane: In fine form for Spurs

Obviously an attractive style of play isn’t the key to success. Which would you say have been the 4 best teams to watch this season?

For me…

1.Spurs

2.Liverpool

3.Man City

4.Arsenal

mufc

Pep Guardiola: Expects a tough game at Southampton

Go back to when Pep’s appointment was announced.who would have bet on at the end of the following season we relying on scraping into the top four for CL qualification.

cityboy54

No doubt, we should have been better, we do not have strong enough characters in the team, we have good players but playing an alien system they are not suited to

Brian blue

Let’s be serious none of us really like Pep.

It annoys me when him and his backroad staff celebrate like it’s a huge achievement equalising against Middlesbrough. This over elaborate idea to get as many players forward at once in this crazy formation has hindered us all season.

We have so many players which need to leave it amazes me how we’ve got in this state. The current situation.

Players who are sh** – Bravo, Caballero, Kolorov, Clichy, Otamendi, Fernando, Navas.

Players too old – Zabaleta, Sagna, Toure.

Players not liked – Nolito, Delph, Iheanacho.

Thats 13 players, no wonder we’re so average. £180m spent by Pep and Pellegrini won us a trophy last season and got us to a semifinal. Sometimes you have to go backwards in order to go forwards but this ‘project’ and ‘fantasy football’ under Guardiola is going to be a much rockier journey than we anticipated.

Solution for next season? Throw another £200m at the problem. Great.

maxwellmcfc

Every Newcastle fan will want the board to back Rafa Benitez next season and spend big money.

But why have we been sniffing around Shawcross? I think one of our center backs will be moved, at least. If Lascelles gets to play alongside a seasoned premiership center back for a season, he’ll be the rock of our defense for the next 5 seasons. Same applies to Mbemba, who is still young and reliable.

Clark has been awesome, and Hanley has assets that non of the others have.

When I look at Hanley, I see a seasoned championship center back. Slow, but strong. Might be he impresses, given the chance. If we shift to a back three, there’s room for another center back.

I saw this morning the alleged price of Sturridge (£40m), and if his age and injury history were not enough, that price sure puts him out of our reach.

A decision needs to be made in the middle, and adding creativity is a major major issue. Hopefully, we get Ward-Prowse and a couple of wingers.

enter_tooner

As for a winger I’d want Traore of Boro ( not sure how much he’d cost by I’d love him at ours)? An alternative to this would be Aluko of Fulham as every time I’ve seen him play he’s been great.

Would like Sessegnon of Fulham but I think he’s out of our price range. Mind you he’d have a good sell on value for Ashley. Big clear out in the summer and I feel Rafa will replace Mitro, Murphy, Mbemba, Krull, Sels, Gouff, Hanley, Anita, Hadaira, Sammy, Laazar,Gamez,Vuckic, Good and maybe Diame?

Interesting summer I think…

mac1

Must say I’m a bit bemused that everyone’s debating which players we should get, when the elephant in the room is which MANAGER will we have in the PL.

Joe Kinghere