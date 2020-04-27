Former Manchester United star Rafael has recalled the time he was told to think twice about attending the Grand National at Aintree – due to its location in the heart of Liverpool.

The Brazilian, who currently plays for Ligue 1 giants Lyon, won three Premier League titles during his days at Old Trafford, having been signed by Sir Alex Ferguson – along with his twin brother Fabio – from Fluminense in 2008.

And it was tough cookie Ferguson – so often seen as a father figure to United’s young foreign signings during his legendary spell in charge – who told the brothers not to attend the horse racing meeting, as the now 29-year-old recalled.

“Sir Alex is very honest,” Rafael told ESPN FC. “Everyone knows about his winning mentality but he’s a person who helps everyone.

“But not just help like doing kind stuff all the time, also telling them the way to do things. He did that with me and my brother many times.

“He didn’t speak with us a lot because we were quiet guys. We didn’t do a lot of silly stuff but when we did he would tell us.

“I remember one time, I started to like horse racing. We went to the horse racing in Liverpool.”

Rafael continued: “The next day he finds out we went there and he called me and my brother to his office and he said “look, I know you went to the horse racing, you know where you went?”

“We said ‘it was in Liverpool’ and he just said ‘be careful where you go’. We didn’t do a lot of silly stuff but he wanted to tell us to be careful what we do and where you go.”

