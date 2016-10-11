Ferguson called me a f****** idiot, says former Man Utd prospect

Former Manchester United youth prospect Mads Timm has recalled the time he fell foul of Sir Alex Ferguson and how he was branded a “f***ing idiot” for driving a flashy sports car.

Danish forward Timm joined United from Odense in 2000, making his first-team debut as a substitute in a Champions League clash with Maccabi Haifa aged just 17.

But that would prove to be his only first-team appearance for the club, and Timm admits he got on the wrong side of Ferguson, who was incensed after discovering the youngster was driving a Porsche.

Timm would park the car with training ground staff in a bid to avoid Ferguson, but was caught out when vehicles had to be moved to allow David Beckham to arrive by helicopter.

“Brian McClair got hold of me and said Ferguson wanted to see me in his office,” he writes in his autobiography, Red Devil, which is being serialised by Danish newspaper BT.

“I had a Porsche, and I was well aware that the boss cared very little about that, if you played well. For the same reason I had parked helpfully at the entrance, where the ordinary workers usually were.

“Around the same time, David Beckham had a downturn in form, and had ventured to seek permission to arrive for training in a helicopter. Ferguson flipped out. Now he had discovered my Porsche.

“‘F*****g idiot,’ he called me on that occasion, and then I took a taxi to training for a period.”

And Timm was also on the receiving end of a Ferguson blast after greeting the manager as “Alex”.

Ferguson responded: “I’m not your friend, I’m your f****** boss!”

Timm was released by United in 2006, a year after being found guilty of dangerous driving and sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders’ institute.