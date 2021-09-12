Ferguson insists biggest Ronaldo ‘impact’ won’t be what Man Utd expect

Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed his contribution in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Man Utd, and insisted his biggest impact won’t be the most obvious one.

The Portuguese legend made a spectacular return to Old Trafford when bagging a brace in their 4-1 victory over Newcastle. Ronaldo showed his killer instinct when anticipating goalkeeper Freddie Woodman would spill Mason Greenwood’s deflected shot.

He compounded Woodman’s miserable afternoon just after the hour mark when firing a low strike between the stopper’s legs.

It was the return both Ronaldo and Man Utd fans across the globe were hoping for, including legendary ex-manager Ferguson.

Speaking to Viaplay (via the Express), Ferguson revealed his role in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford. Furthermore, he insisted Ronaldo’s most lasting impact might be beyond the obvious of on-field matters.

“I’m excited like everyone else,” said the Scot. “There was anticipation all day yesterday and waking up in the morning. I speak for all supporters it’s a great day for Man Utd.

“A lot of people played their part (in bringing Ronaldo back) and I contributed knowing that really Cristiano wanted to come here and that was important.

Ones To Watch - Manchester United We select the player we believe to keep a close eye on over the season for Manchester United.

“It worked very well. I wouldn’t say it’s emotional but it’s exciting for me and relief because I couldn’t imagine him playing for Man City, I don’t think anyone could.

“That’s why we took steps to make sure he came here and the club then followed in very well and I spoke to the Glazers and it was done.

“I think he will make an impact on the young players in particular. He’s got the experience to handle the occasion.”

Man City prepared to out-duel Man Utd

Meanwhile, Manchester City look set to rival Manchester United for a £100million player in the summer of 2022, according to reports.

The Sun provide a report claiming Man City will pursue Declan Rice as Fernandinho’s long-term successor in midfield. Fernandinho is reportedly unlikely to remain at the Etihad past this season, forcing City into action.

They are prepared to match Man Utd in a bidding war, should the Red Devils act on their interest in Rice first.

His importance to West Ham means he will not come cheap. Either Man City or Man Utd will have to spend £100m to prise him away from the London Stadium.

READ MORE: Ronaldo downside emerges as report details why Man Utd could lose ace