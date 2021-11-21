Sir Alex Ferguson is ‘leading the charge’ for Manchester United to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though a Qatar-based boss could land the interim role first.

Manchester United parted ways with Solskjaer on Sunday morning. Pressure had ramped up on the Norwegian after a dismal start to the campaign. Solskjaer survived woeful defeats to bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. However, a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday was the last straw.

The club announced the news on their official website amid plans to appoint an interim manager that will see them through to the summer. In the meantime, Michael Carrick will take charge of the forthcoming fixtures, beginning with Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Major names far and wide have been linked the taking the reins on a permanent basis in 2022. Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers have been namechecked most frequently.

However, according to Sky Sports, former Tottenham and current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is the club’s ‘first choice‘. Second on their list is reportedly Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

And to aid United’s cause of landing Pochettino, the Sun state legendary figure Sir Alex Ferguson will do his bit.

Citing talkSPORT, they claim Ferguson is ‘leading the charge’ for United to appoint Pochettino.

Man United now free to get Rodgers With Ole now finally out, United can go get their man from Leicester.

Precisely what it is the Scot will do is unstated in the piece. However, Gary Neville’s comments suggested he would be on board with a Pochettino appointment. But drafting in the Argentine mid-season will likely prove tricky.

Thus, the club are searching for an interim boss and a second Sun report (citing the Athletic) think they know who might get the nod.

Former United defender touted for interim role

They state former United defender Laurent Blanc could be drafted in to take the reins until the summer.

The Frenchman, 56, previously managed Bordeaux, France, and PSG. He is currently in charge at Qatar side Al-Rayyan after being appointed in 2020.

Blanc has connections at Old Trafford after seeing out his playing days with the club in a two-year stint between 2001-03.

According to the Sun, Blanc has been ‘touted as a candidate’ to fill the void. And if appointed, he could be given the same opportunity that Solskjaer was given.

Solskjaer initially took the job on an interim basis following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho. Early results were so good – including a memorable 3-1 victory over PSG – that the Old Trafford decision makers opted to give him the gig on a permanent basis.

Blanc could get that same chance to impress if installed, though the unsuccessful stint of Solskjaer would suggest United will now think twice about handing out long-term contracts on the back of a small body of work.

