Ferguson tears into Pogba’s sh**bag agent Mino Raiola

Sir Alex Ferguson has reignited his long-standing feud with Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola after labelling the Italian-Dutchman “a sh*tbag”.

The former Manchester United boss was left furious when the Frenchman rejected the offer of a new contract to join Juventus for a nominal fee back in 2012.

And the actions of Raiola came back to haunt United further when Pogba returned to Old Trafford in a world-record move for £89.3million last summer.

Ferguson wrote in his autobiography that he blamed Raiola for the club losing Pogba, while the agent has denied any ill feeling between the two parties.

But during a talk with rugby team Sale Sharks, Ferguson – who now works as an ambassador for Manchester United – was filmed discussing the situation that saw Pogba leave the club.

Asked on his thoughts about Pogba by Sale player Brian Mujati, Ferguson issued a frank reply.

“Paul Pogba? He had a bad agent. A sh*tbag,” he said.

“Paul Pogba was well known to us. We knew he was a good player. He’s still a good player. We offered him the best contract…” he added, before the video was cut off.

