Fernandes link key as Man Utd plot raid for Portuguese starlet

The influence of Bruno Fernandes and his agent could be pivotal as Man Utd have reportedly eyed up a swoop for a Sporting Lisbon defensive star.

Fernandes’ arrival has provided Man Utd with everything they could’ve hoped for, and more.

The playmaker was instrumental in the club’s resurgence prior to football’s hiatus. While a man of the match performance was key in rescuing a point while coming from behind to draw with Tottenham on Friday.

According to the Daily Express, his influence may stretch further than just the pitch, however.

The newspaper report that Man Utd could sign Sporting youngster Nuno Mendes this summer, ‘with help from Bruno Fernandes’ agent.’

Citing Portuguese publication Record, the article notes Utd’s ‘interest,’ are are hopeful of a helping hand from the pair’s agent.

Miguel Pinho represents the duo, and Man Utd are described as ‘hopeful’ this link can bring about another deal.

The two clubs are reportedly on good terms, having agreed to the sales of four players since the turn of the century.

18-year-old Mendes could potentially be the fifth, with the left-back breaking through into the first-team in the current campaign.

Left-back is currently a position of strength for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams both on the books.

That will not stop Man Utd from exploring all possibilities regarding Mendes, however, with the prodigy meshing well with the club’s change in philosophy towards the transfer window.

