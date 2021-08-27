‘Agent Bruno’ reacts to Man Utd, Ronaldo news; Keane offers simple reply

The news of Man Utd agreeing a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo drew exuberant responses from their current stars, though Roy Keane remained typically measured.

In a whirlwind day of transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo went from being odds-on to joining Man City to agreeing a deal to return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese icon has reportedly accepted the club’s contract proposal and Juventus are set to receive €15m plus €8m in add-ons for his sale. Sky Sports News claimed the attacker will be paid around £25m-per-year (£480,000-per-week).

The switch will bring to an end Ronaldo’s three-year stint in Turin, and the 36-year-old took to Instagram to give his official goodbyes.

He wrote: “Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days.

“The ‘tiffosi bianconeri’ always respected me. I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things. Not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.

“I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I’m part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tiffosi bianconeri, you’ll always be in my heart.”

Predictably, the news has been with with widespread joy among both the Man Utd fanbase and playing personnel.

Bruno Fernandes welcomed his Portugal teammate Ronaldo back to United on Twitter. Fernandes, who reportedly spoke to Ronaldo about returning to Old Trafford, tweeted: “‘Agent Bruno’?” alongside emojis of a briefcase and a face with tears of joy. He added: “Welcome back home Cristiano.”

United’s summer signing Jadon Sancho simply tweeted: “SCARY HOURS!”

Marcus Rashford tweeted: “Wow wow wow, he’s home”, while Man Utd teammate Jesse Lingard added: “VIVA RONALDOOO!!!!”.

Ronaldo’s former United teammate Edwin van der Sar wrote on Instagram: “How are you feeling @manchesterunited fans? Always dreamt but never expected that it would happen! Welcome back in Manchester @cristiano”.

Roy Keane, who was United captain when the club first signed Ronaldo, unsurprisingly kept it short and simple. “Welcome back Cristiano,” wrote the Irishman on Instagram.

Cavani on Man Utd collision course

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani could be on a collision course with Manchester United after Uruguay indicated that the veteran striker will play in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier this week, the Premier League confirmed that clubs had ‘reluctantly but unanimously’ decided not to release players for international matches which will be played in red-list countries, that is due to continuing concerns over the Covid 19 pandemic.

But shortly after the announcement on Tuesday, Cavani appeared to be puzzled by the decision. The 34-year-old posted a picture of the statement along with several question marks on his Instagram page.

If Cavani decides to travel to South America to represent Uruguay next week, it would mean that he would categorically be ruled out of the Red Devils’ Premier League fixtures against Newcastle and West Ham.

Following a 10-day isolation period, the forward could also be short of match fitness for United’s Carabao Cup tie against West Ham. The league clash against Aston Villa on September 25 may also be out of reach.

Cavani is yet to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season. He was granted an extended holiday following Uruguay’s Copa America exploits this summer.

