Fernandinho makes huge vow after being dubbed ‘incredible’ by Guardiola

Fernandinho believes that his best years are yet to come after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called the player “incredible”.

The talisman was one of the standout performers in City’s 5-0 Premier League drubbing of Burnley on Saturday and even got on the score-sheet himself, netting his 23rd goal for the Citizens.

“Fernandinho made an extraordinary performance,” Guardiola said. “He was incredible, one of the best performances of the season and we’re delighted. He is a key player for us.”

The 33-year-old, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020, was flattered by Guardiola’s comments but stressed that despite his veteran age he will continue to improve.

“It’s good to hear something like this about you, especially when it comes from Pep,” said Fernandinho.

“He’s a special guy, a special manager and I’m so pleased for that, especially after my performance, the result was a huge step for us to grow in the competition.”

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, cannot wait to return to face his former club in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“Of course I had very good times there and know a lot of people,” said Fernandinho of the club he played 283 matches for. “I like them so much and have a lot of respect for them.

“It will be nice to go back there, see them and spend some time with them.”

City go into their third Group F game in second place, one point behind Lyon and a point behind Shakhtar in third.

The side have also been impressive in their domestic endeavors, taking 23 points from their opening nine games.

