Fernandinho: Man City struggling with Guardiola’s intensity

Manchester City are struggling to keep up with the demands of Pep Guardiola, according to Fernandinho.

City’s 100 per cent start to the season ended on Wednesday with the thrilling 3-3 draw at Celtic in the Champions League.

And Brazil midfielder Fernandinho admits City’s players are finding it difficult to maintain the high-energy football which

“We’re working very hard every day and the level of intensity is very, very high in training sessions and during the games,” said Fernandinho.

“Everyone knows that in the Premier League it’s tough to keep at the same level until the end of the season. It’s not easy to keep at that level of intensity in every game. Sometimes you’re a little bit down, sometimes up.

“We saw that against Celtic when the team, especially in the first-half and at the start of the second-half were not paying attention a little bit. But he [Guardiola] is working very hard and I hope we can all reach the level we want to reach our targets.

“We try to win every game but unfortunately we conceded three goals and had to come from behind three times. Now we just need to rest and think about the next game and play the same way on Sunday.”