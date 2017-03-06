Fernando Torres set to return to Atletico Madrid training

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres could return to training on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a head injury in his team’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna.

But Atleti manager Diego Simeone will be without captain Gabi after he broke two fingers in what has been reported as a domestic accident and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Reports in Spain on Monday night suggested former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Torres, who spent a night in hospital after suffering a head injury in a heavy fall late in the game against Depor on Thursday, could train apart from team-mates with the team in LaLiga action against Granada on Saturday.

Torres is not expected to make that game while definitely out will be Gabi, who played despite the injury in the 3-0 win over Valencia on Sunday.

A statement on the club website read: “Gabriel Fernandez, Gabi, has undergone tests that have confirmed that he suffered a metacarpal fracture that affects the fourth and fifth metacarpal of the right hand.

“Due to this injury our captain will undergo surgery on Tuesday to reduce the fracture and fix it in a stable way.”