Valencia winger Ferran Torres appears to have poured cold water he could be set for a switch to the Premier League this summer after indicating he would prefer to stay in Spain at the present time.

The 20-year-old Torres has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool in recent months after it emerged talks over a contract renewal at the Mestalla had yet to get off the ground. His current has just over 12 months left to run.

As per AS, the LaLiga side put a new deal on the table a matter of months ago, with Torres opting not to make any decisions on his future until the end of the season. And as a result, it was claimed that the player’s lack of a response was a clear indication that he could be prepared to wind his contract down or even push for a move this summer.

The report in AS even suggested that there now seems to be some tension between the two parties, with his manager Albert Celades making no contact with Torres since Valencia returned to training last Saturday.

These latest developments could be to Liverpool’s advantage should they choose to make an official bid for the attacker, who has been labelled as a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system.

However, the player is adamant he is enjoying his time at Valencia and appears in no hurry to move on and told Club del Deportista of reported interest from the Premier League pair: “For young people, LaLiga is the best league there is.

“It is helping me a lot and I am learning all the time.”

That would also appear to end talk Torres – who has a £90m exit clause in his contract – could be set to ditch Valencia for the Premier League, while his declaration also appears to have ended claims he could move to Germany or Italy. Borussia Dortmund – who want Torres as a potential successor to Jadon Sancho – and Juventus have both been credited with an interest.

Last month, former Valencia sporting director Fernando Gomez claimed that Torres has all the attributes to succeed at an elite club like Liverpool.

“He’s skilful, he’s great one-on-one, he’s quick and he even scores goal,’ he told Tribal Football. “He also plays on the inside, takes advantage of spaces and can be part of a team that plays on the counter-attack or a dominant team in terms of possession.

“He can perform well in any team and in any league. In England too, of course, at Liverpool or any other team.

“Jurgen Klopp’s system fits him and he is mentally very strong to cope with pressure and demands.”

Torres adamant Valencia are the club for him

However, Valencia can also take heart from claims from Torres that he remains happy at the Mestalla as he added: “I think I have settled in Valencia and in the division.

“Things are going well for me even through the team is on a bad streak [prior to LaLiga’s interval], although we think we are going to turn it around.”

