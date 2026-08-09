65-goal Barcelona star snubs Arsenal, Tottenham to join PSG as agreement struck

PSG look set to win the race for Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres has agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a move to the French capital, TEAMtalk can confirm, with the Barcelona forward now waiting for the two clubs to finalise an agreement.

The 26-year-old forward has agreed a deal with PSG, and we understand the transfer is expected to be worth around €50million (£43m / $58m).

Barcelona are now working with the French champions to complete the move, with Torres having just one year remaining on his current contract.

Torres heads into the move after enjoying a brilliant summer with Spain, scoring the winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina as La Roja lifted the trophy.

His performances have further strengthened his reputation and helped attract serious interest from across Europe.

Torres is being brought in to provide central attacking options following the sale of Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan earlier this summer.

There was also genuine Premier League interest in Torres. We can confirm that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur showed an interest in bringing the Spain international back to England, with a return to the Premier League having been a genuine consideration for the player.

However, once PSG made their approach, Torres spoke with head coach Luis Enrique and that conversation proved decisive.

TEAMtalk understands that Torres subsequently made it clear that he wanted to join PSG, with the opportunity to work under Enrique and compete at the highest level in France proving more appealing than a return to England.

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PSG confident of striking deal with Barcelona

The agreement on personal terms means the focus is now on the two clubs, with PSG confident of completing a deal for a player they see as a valuable addition to their attacking options.

Arsenal and Tottenham will now have to look elsewhere after failing to convince Torres, who has chosen Paris despite the Premier League interest.

With the player agreement already in place, PSG and Barcelona are now working towards finalising the transfer and bringing Torres to the French capital.

Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City in a deal worth around £46million, and he has gone on to notch 65 goals and 23 assists in 207 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Torres has played a key role in Barcelona winning seven major trophies during his time at the club, including three LaLiga titles.

After snubbing a return to the Premier League, he is set for an exciting new challenge with European champions PSG, providing an agreement is struck between the clubs, as expected.

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