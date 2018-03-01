FFP breach gives Man Utd major hope of pinching £53m Barca star

Manchester United are reportedly waiting in the wings as Samuel Umtiti has delayed signing a new deal with Barcelona due to their break of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Under the current stipulations the Catalan giants, who recently spent £142m on the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, are not allowed to pay out on Umtiti’s new deal this season without breaking the rules put in place by FFP.

The France international defender’s current deal runs until 2021 but the La Liga leaders are concerned that his €60m (£53m) release clause will prompt summer bids from fellow European heavyweights.

Barca are said to looking to raise the clause before any offers for the 24-year-old start to come in, with United strongly tipped to be leading the chase for the player.

Goal, however, reports that Umtiti and his representatives have come to a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ over a new deal, with the already-negotiated terms due to be signed off on the opening day of the 2018-19 financial season.

That tactic is similar to the one Barca used to keep hold of Neymar, when they were unable to tie the Brazil star down in January 2016, eventually keeping hold of the attacker before he moved to PSG a year later.

It is well documented that United boss Jose Mourinho wants the signing of at least one new central defender this summer, with the long-term futures of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Linedlof and Marcos Rojo all in doubt.