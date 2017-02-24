Free-scoring Zlatan nets big Manchester United cash bonus

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has secured himself a massive cash bonus after scoring over 20 goals this season.

The 35-year-old has been in sensational form for the Red Devils this season after joining the club for free in the summer from PSG.

He broke Premier League history earlier this month when he netted against Leicester City, becoming the oldest player to reach 15 goals in the season.

After his hat-trick against St Etienne in the Europa League and scoring the winner against Blackburn, Ibra has taken his tally up to 24 goals for the campaign in just 42 appearances.

The Swede has a number of goalscoring cash bonuses inserted into his £300,000-a-week deal, including becoming the Premier League Golden Boot winner.

And an Old Trafford insider revealed to The Sun he’s already triggered one cash bonus thanks to his goalscoring exploits.

“After breaking 20 goals, Zlatan is poised to get a rather nice lump of cash,” they said.

“He had loads of add-ons in his contract like he had at PSG in terms of targets for goals and appearances.

“He is also in the money if he finishes top scorer in the league and if he’s top of the goal charts at the club.

“Ibra has been nothing short of a revelation since coming in and it’s no surprise to anyone here he has done so well.”

It is unknown how much the striker has received, however, it is expected to be a six-figure sum.

Ibrahimovic has already triggered a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford, but it is still uncertain whether the striker will remain in Manchester, with the player acting coy on his future at the club, declaring: “We’ll wait and see. Let’s see what happens.”