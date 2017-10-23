Fiancee trolls Man Utd defender following Huddersfield defeat

Victor Lindelof’s fiancee Maja Nilsson decided to troll her partner by revealing his latest failure on social media.

The Sweden international has had a tough start to life at Old Trafford since his €35million move from Benfica this summer.

The defender was at fault for the second goal as Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted side Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho was clearly angered by the loss, claiming that the players needed to “explain” themselves to the fans for their lack of desire.

However, that is not the only explaining that Lindelof will have had to do this weekend, as his fiancee posted online that he had also failed in his task of buying a new mattress.

The tweet read: “Victor’s area of responsibility was the new mattresses in the bedrooms. Today came the delivery.”

Victors ansvarsområde var nya madrasser till sovrummen. Idag kom leveransen. pic.twitter.com/eDk57kJGKS — Maja Nilsson (@majanilsson) October 16, 2017

Lindelof has played just 67 minutes for Mourinho’s side since his arrival this summer, with the Portuguese boss preferring Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly to the 23-year-old.