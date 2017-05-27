FIFA “ask for fine” over Paul Pogba transfer

Juventus may be in hot water over the move which saw Paul Pogba complete a world-record move to Manchester United, according to reports.

The accusations are centred around agent Mino Raiola, with FIFA seemingly suggesting Raiola is a third party, something which could lead to a hefty fine.

A report published by L’Espresso claims that FIFA have asked for the Italian champions to be fined over the transfer of Pogba.

The French midfielder re-joined Manchester United last summer in a €105million deal from Juve.

Raiola was apparently paid a big portion of that, with reports suggesting he received €27 million from Juventus, €19.4m from Manchester United and another €2.6m from Pogba himself.

The Bianconeri have been referred to a disciplinary commission, which seems to have a strong case regarding the use of a third party in the transfer.

The 24-year-old amassed nine goals and five assists in all competitions this season, including scoring in United’s 2-0 Europa League final win over Ajax.