FIFA fine Spanish Football Federation over transfer of minors

FIFA have fined the Spanish Football Federation due to a breach of regulations relating to the transfer of young players.

The decision by FIFA’s disciplinary committee follows an investigation concerning players aged under 18 representing Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

The federation (RFEF) has been fined 220,000 Swiss francs (£181,000) and given a warning and reprimand as well as an additional deadline of six months to regularise its systems.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were banned from registering players for two transfer windows following breaches of the rules, with both clubs losing their appeals last month.

Real and Atletico both announced they would be taking their cases to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

A FIFA statement read: “The RFEF was found to have violated several provisions concerning the international transfer and first registration of minor players.

“In this respect, the RFEF was sanctioned with a fine of CHF 220,000 and granted an additional deadline of six months in order to regularise its relevant regulatory framework and the existing system concerning the international transfer of minors in football within the country.

“In addition, the RFEF was issued with a warning and a reprimand in accordance with articles 13 and 14 of the FIFA disciplinary code.”